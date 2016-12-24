Appeal after two arson attacks in Bradford

Police in Bradford are appealing for information after two businesses were the subject of arson attacks.

The incidents at premises belonging to Icestone Gelato in Springmill Street, West Bowling, and Great Horton Road are believed to be linked.

Shortly before 4am today police were contacted by the fire service who were who were attending fires at an industrial unit in Springmill Street and an ice cream parlour in Great Horton Road.

Both fires, which caused extensive damage, are believed to have been started deliberately after the offenders forced entry to the premises.

A familly living in a flat above the Great Horton Road cafe had to be rescued as did staff who were at the factory when the fire was started.

Detective Inspector Mick Ryan, of Bradford District CID, said: “These were very serious incidents which placed the lives of the people living above the shop and employees at the distribution centre at risk.

“Both incidents are being treated as arson and we believe they are linked and have been targeted attacks on these premises.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding these incidents and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to them.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with any other information that could assist the investigation.

“These incidents will have caused understandable concern in the community and colleagues from our neighbourhood policing teams will be conducting increased patrols to reassure residents and are briefing local councillors and other community representatives.”

Anyone with any information is asked contact Bradford District CID via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.