Appeal as driver fails to stop after collision with cyclist in York

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a York cyclist was injured and a driver failed to stop at the scene.

It happened on Tang Hall Lane with the junction of Fifth Avenue around 11.20pm on Wednesday.

A vehicle pulled out of Fifth Avenue onto Tang Hall Lane and collided with a cycle that was travelling down Tang Hall Lane from Hull Road.

A force spokesman said: "The vehicle did not stop and the cyclist was left on the road in the junction of Fifth Avenue where he was found by members of the public passing by, who phoned for an Ambulance. The cyclist was taken to York Hospital for treatment and treated for a possible fractured collarbone, abrasions and bruises.

"It is alleged that the cyclist went onto the bonnet of the vehicle, which may have caused damage to the front of the vehicle involved.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the vehicle that did not stop, unfortunately at this time we have no vehicle type, make or model. But we urge people to look out for vehicles with unexplained fresh front-end damage."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and ask for PC 522 Chris Dalby of North Yorkshire Police. People can also email chris.dalby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170187395.