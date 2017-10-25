Appeal as missing Heckmondwike woman, 80, who has dementia is seen in Leeds

Police are asking for help in their search for a missing 80-year-old woman who has advanced dementia.

Barbara Clarkson, from Heckmondwike, was last seen shortly before 12.15pm today in Queen Street, Morley, at the junction with Fountain Street.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, and was wearing a brown coat, dark trousers, grey hat and black trainers with a white stripe on.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She has advanced stage dementia and is unable to hold a conversation. It is likely that she is wandering around on foot."

Anyone who has seen Mrs Clarkson or with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Leeds District police via 101.