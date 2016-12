Police are appealing to the public for help as they search for a missing Doncaster man.

Alfred Taylor, 45, is believed to have left his address on Green Lane in the Askern area of the town in the early hours of Monday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "There have been no further contact or sightings of Alfred since 4.30am yesterday and officers are growing concerned for his wellbeing."

Call 101, quoting incident number 316 of 20 December 2016, with any information.