Appeal: Elderly pedestrian dies after being knocked down in Leeds

A 77-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a car in Leeds yesterday afternoon.

The man, who has not yet been named, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and later died from his injuries.

Police today confirmed his death as they appealed for witnesses to the collision in Crossgates, which involved a blue coloured Peugeot 5008.

It happened on Austhorpe Road, near its junction with Manston Lane, at 5.30pm.

The 64-year-old man who was driving the Peugeot is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "This was a serious collision with has resulted in the death of an elderly man, we are currently investigating to establish the full circumstances.

"I would like to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the collision or who saw either the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the incident to come forward with any information that may assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Yorkshire Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log reference 13160726867.