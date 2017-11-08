Appeal following attempted robbery in Bridlington

A woman was dragged across the ground as a man tried to steal her handbag in Bridlington.

A police appeal has be launched to identify to males they want to speak to following an attempted robbery.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Just after midnight on 22 October two women were walking home.

"At the junction of Victoria Road and Quay Road they were approached from behind by two men, one of which who attempted to take one of the women’s handbags.

"She struggled to keep hold of her bag and was forced to the ground then pulled along the ground by the man as he tried to take her bag."

The woman suffered minor injuries to her head and knees in the incident.

Anyone with information which may help police enquiries or can identify the two men pictured please call Humberside Police on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 32 of 22/10/17.