Appeal following cat theft in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary that occurred in Scarborough.

It happened between 1.50pm and 6.10pm on Wednesday October 25 in a flat in Cromwell Parade when the offender gained entry and stole two cats and a wedding ring.

A spokesman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the location of the two stolen cats. One of the cats is black and white and the other is ginger. Both are house cats and are not used to the outdoors.

"They are loved members of the family and their absence is causing undue suffering to their owners who are extremely worried about their welfare and whereabouts.

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve Williams.

"You can also email steve.williams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170191726."