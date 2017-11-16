Appeal following dog attack in Eastfield

Have your say

A man has been attacked by an out of control dog in Eastfield.

The man was walking his dog on the High Street towards Proudfoots supermarket when he was attacked by a dog that was "loose and out of control".

He was knocked to the floor and bitten by the dog causing puncture wounds to his legs. His dog was also attacked.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "In particular, officers would like to speak to the three young men who came to the man’s assistance and who may have seen the incident."

The incident happened at around 6.45pm on Monday November 13.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact policeon 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Williamson. You can also email david.williamson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170204421