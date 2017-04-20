Appeal for information following commercial burglary in Cayton

Residents in Cayton are being asked for footage which may assist with an investigation into a commercial burglary which occurred in the village.

The offence occurred overnight between 10pm on Monday, 17 April and the early hours of Tuesday, 18 April.

A silver or grey Vauxhall Vectra was seen in the area around the time of the offence and officers would like anyone who may have captured this vehicle on either CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them with information.

Anyone with information which could assist this investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC Mark Walton. Information can also be provided by emailing mark.walton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to provide information anonymously this can be done by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170065741.