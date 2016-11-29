Appeal for motorists to come forward

Police investigating the circumstances of a collision where an 80 year-old man died have issued an appeal for two motorists to come forward.

It happened on Monday November 7 at around 6.10pm where a collision occurred between an elderly pedestrian and a black BMW 1 series on Levenside, Great Ayton.

The pedestrian, Edward Roy Sarbutts from Great Ayton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a 21 year old man, remains on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

But North Yorkshire Police have deemed from extensive enquiries there were two vehicles travelling in front of the BMW prior to the collision and that the drivers will almost certainly have seen Mr Sarbutts to their right.

Officers urge the driver of these vehicles to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask for TS Hamish Halloway or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12160202405 when passing on any information.