Coroner's officers are searching for relatives of a man who died in Bradford.

Daniel Harty, 66, was found dead at his home in Leeds Round on April 3.

It is believed he died of natural causes.

Coroner's officers are now appealing for any family of Mr Harty to come forward.

They believe he may have a son who lives in London, and a daughter who lives in Ireland.

Anyone with any information about Mr Harty's relatives is asked to contact Rod Holmes at the Coroner's Office on 01274 471 439.