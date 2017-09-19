Appeal for return of Driffield man with North Yorkshire connections

Police are appealing for the return of a man who lives near Driffield and is believed to have North Yorkshire connections.

Officers are looking for Raymond Clarkson, aged 37, from Hutton Cranswick, who was reported missing on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with the words "Game Over" written on it, blue jeans, a grey woolly hat, and grey Puma trainers.

Mr Clarkson has been described as white, of stocky build, and around 5ft 11ins tall.

He is believed to have connections in North Yorkshire, police sai.d

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 483 of September 15.