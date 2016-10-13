Appeal for witnesses to collision at Swanland

A woman suffered life threatening injuries in a car crash this morning near Hull.

It happened at the Occupation Lane junction with Swanland Dale, Swanland at 9.45am amd involved a bright blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Volvo V40.

The passenger in the Fiesta, an 84-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries which are potentially life threatening due to her age, and is being treated at Hull Royal Infirmary.

The driver of the Fiesta, an 82-year-old man, sustained minor whiplash injuries and the male driver of the Volvo sustained minor injuries.

Any witnesses are urged to call Humberside Police on 101 and quote log 96 of 13/10/16