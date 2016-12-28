Appeal: Have you seen Hull man who disappeared on Christmas Eve?

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a Hull man who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

Trevor Smith, 51 of Wingfield Road, Hull, was last seen at around 11am that day before being reported missing on Christmas Day.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "It is out of character for Trevor to not contact family and friends, and we are concerned about his wellbeing."

Mr Smith is described as white, 5ft 10 in and slim, with short black hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing grey clothing, a grey hat and a grey rucksack.

Mr Smith or anyone who know his whereabouts is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 242 of 25/12/16.