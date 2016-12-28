APPEAL: Police searching for men who broke into Leeds house and stole CCTV camera

Police are searching for two men after burglars broke into a Leeds house, realised they were being filmed - and then stole the CCTV camera.

At about 4.15pm on Sunday, December 18, thieves broke into the house in Wepener Place, Harehills, and began searching the property.

Appeal: Do you know this man?

They then realised they were being filmed and stole the CCTV camera from the wall.

Anyone who recognises the men or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable 565 Rhys Stead at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13160741307.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.