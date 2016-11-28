Appeal to buy headstone for tragic Leeds baby passes halfway mark

DONATIONS HAVE been pouring in to the fundraising appeal set up to buy a gravestone for the newborn baby who died after being found outside a Leeds church last week.

The baby boy was found by the vicar of St Peter’s Church in Bramley on Wednesday morning and died a short time later in hospital.

The Rev Paul Crabb, who found the baby boy, lights a candle outside the church in his memory.

He had been wrapped in a towel and shirt before being left near the vicarage’s doorstep in a Tesco Bag for Life.

Prayers were said at the church in Hough Lane on Friday afternoon as the police continued their efforts to trace the baby’s mother amid concerns for her wellbeing.

And an appeal has been set up to raise £1,500 to buy a headstone for the baby, who many people are now calling Peter.

More than 90 people have given donations so far, with the total raised topping £950.

Many of those donating have also left messages of condolence or expressed concern for his mother.

One anonymous message read: “His mother may not have been able to hold him but this baby was embraced by the people of Bramley.”

Haley Hodgson, who set up the appeal, thanked the “kind, caring people” who had donated so far.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/haley-hodgson to donate online.