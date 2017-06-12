Appeal to find missing woman 'as matter of urgency'

Police have made a direct appeal to a missing Hull woman.

Patricia Herdsman, 57, was last seen in Aysgarth Avenue, off Cottingham Road, Hull at 10.30am on Saturday.

Humberside Police said today: "Over the weekend we issued an appeal to locate Patricia Herdsman. We have still not been able to find Patricia and would ask for Patricia or anyone who knows where Patricia is to contact us as a matter of urgency."

She is around 5ft, slim, with shoulder-length fair hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey and brown raincoat.

Police added: "Patricia, if you see this appeal please contact us, we want to make sure you are safe and well. You can ring 999 if you have not (sic) credit on your phone or call into any police station."

Anyone with information should call 101.