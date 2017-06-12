Appeal to trace family of man found dead in Hull

Coroner's officers are seeking the public's help in finding the relatives of a man found dead in Hull.
Paul Richard Kynman, 68, who was found at his home in Hartoft Road on yesterday.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious, however enquiries to trace a next of kin have so far proved unsuccessful."
Next of kin or anyone with information on his family are asked to call the Coroner's office on 01482 613009.
