Appeal to trace girl, 14, missing for four days in North Yorkshire

Police have launched an appeal after a teenage girl went missing in North Yorkshire.

Kianna McCarthy, from Selby, was last seen on Monday on the A19 by Silver Street, Whitley.

She was spotted on foot and is believed to have been accompanied by another girl at the time.

North Yorkshire Police said they have conducted extensive enquiries to locate Kianna, who may have travelled to London.

She is around 5ft 4ins tall, white and of medium build. Kianna has very long, auburn hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170204285.