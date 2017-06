POLICE in Hull are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing woman.

Patricia, Herdsman 57, was last seen in the Aysgarth Avenue area of Hull at 10.30am on Saturday June 10.

She is described as 5ft tall and of slim build and was wearing a grey and brown raincoat and black shoes.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Patricia or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 550 of 10 June.