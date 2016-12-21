Appeal to trace teen missing from her home

A teenager has gone missing from her home in Wakefield.

Charlotte Beasley, aged 15, was reported missing at 8.10pm yesterday.

Police said she was last seen at her home address in Outwood as they appealed for information to trace her.

Charlotte is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, medium build, with shoulder length brown hair which she wears in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black padded Barbour jacket, black leggings, black and white trainers and silver hoop earrings.

She is believed to have links to the Derby area.

Detective Inspector Jaz Khan, of Leeds District CID, said: “Charlotte is a vulnerable young woman who has limited knowledge of the area.

“We urgently need to establish her whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who has seen Charlotte or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.”

If you have any information, call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log number 1464 of 20 December.