Appeal to trace van believed to have been used in Wakefield burglaries

Police are searching for a van which is believed to have been used during burglaries near Wakefield.

The aggravated burglaries took place in the Hemsworth and Upton areas in the early hours of October 6.

A white van, with distinctive writing on its side, was spotted near the scenes of both offences where police say masked men men inside their homes.

The burglary in Bell Street, Upton, Happened at about 1.10am on October 6.

In Hemsworth, the burglary took place at about 12.45am on the same day in Oaklands Terrace.

In both incidents a number of males wearing balaclava’s entered the properties and assaulted the male occupant of each house. Both males required hospital treatment afterwards.

Detective Inspector Dave Watts, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries into the two incidents which we believe are linked, and believe the vehicle pictured is connected with both of them.

“We have been unable to identify this vehicle sighted on both Malton Road and Tom Wood Ash Lane and We would like to hear from anyone who has knowledge of this vehicle, witnessed the vehicle in the area on the morning of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170462259.

Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestopers charity on 0800 555 111.”