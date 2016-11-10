Appeal to trace 'vulnerable' missing woman

Detectives searching for a missing "vulnerable" woman are urging people to come forward with information.

Christine Bianchi was last seen at York Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 at around 6.45pm.

The 52-year-old, from Manchester, does not know York well and police are appealing to residents in and around the area surrounding the hospital to check gardens or any outbuildings.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Christine has a history of travelling to different locations and may have used public transport.

"She has straight black hair cut in a bob and was last seen wearing a dark dress with brown and orange flowers, a green coat, pink scarf, white gloves, black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 999.