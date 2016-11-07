Appetite for Black Friday ‘highest in Yorkshire’

Consumers in Yorkshire are more likely than anywhere else in the country to make purchases on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, new data shows.

According to a survey conducted for PwC, shopper can expect to spend an average figure of £184, with around three fifths of consumers planning a purchase across Yorkshire holding off spending now in anticipation of getting a better deal on Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

Amongst men that total rises to 65 per cent.

Black Friday is always the day after US Thanksgiving Day, which falls on 25 November this year, with Cyber Monday coming close behind on Monday 28 November.

However, not everyone is a fan of these US shopping imports. PwC’s online survey found that over a third of UK adults have no interest in either Black Friday or Cyber Monday and that 14 per cent will purposely avoid them.

Madeleine Thomson, Retail & Consumer lead at PwC said: “Our survey shows that intended buyers across the region expect to spend an average of £184, rising to £244 amongst men. Almost half expect to spend the most money on electricals and technology.”