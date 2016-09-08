Archaeologists to excavate heritage sites’ ‘lost’ cottage

Archeologists are to begin excavating a lost cottage in the grounds of Yorkshire’s Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal.

Rustic Cottage, one of several ‘lost’ garden buildings in the grounds of the World Heritage site near Ripon, is believed to have been home to several estate workers from the 1860s onwards.

Over time it was reclaimed by the landscape surrounding it and only a fraction of the building is still standing. Now, archaeologists are to excavate the crumbling remains with viewing platforms to be set up to allow members of the public to observe.

Little is known about Rustic Cottage, other than that it is thought to have been built by William Aislabie as he set out to join up the estates of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, having purchased Fountains Abbey in 1767.

Images show that it was constructed using rubble from the ruins of the abbey and cobbles assumed to be from nearby fields.

During the excavation archaeologists hope to discover more about the design of the building, how it looked inside and what it might have been used for.

Viewing platforms will be in place on weekends between September 10 and 18, with talks from National Trust archeologist Mark Newman.