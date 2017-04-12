Archbishop’s voyage to re-dedicate minster

It will be a journey rich in Biblical significance.

The Archbishop of York will venture along the River Humber in a historic rowing boat before bestowing minster status on Hull’s Holy Trinity Church.

Dr John Sentamu will carry a lantern on the journey on Saturday, May 13, aboard the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) heritage lifeboat, William Riley.

He will journey down the estuary from Holy Trinity’s mother church before the re-dedication as Hull Minster with a lantern lit at All Saints Church in Hessle on a five-mile voyage to Hull Marina, before processing to Holy Trinity to join public festivities ahead of the minster-making service.

The arrangements will hark back to the medieval origins of Holy Trinity and also celebrate Hull’s maritime heritage.

All Saints Church was established during the reign of King Stephen (1135-1154) and later founded Holy Trinity in 1285, in what was then the growing settlement of Wyke, as a “chapel of ease”.

Dr Sentamu said: “This will be a fantastic day when we rejoice in the place of Holy Trinity at the heart of the city of Hull by designating it as Hull Minster.”

The Rev Tim Boys, the vicar of All Saints, Hessle, and Rural Dean of Hull, said: “We’re absolutely delighted for Holy Trinity’s elevation, as any parent would be, and we’re thrilled to be involved.”

The RNLI’s Humber Lifeboat Coxswain and Station Manager, Dave Steenvoorden, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the special arrangements to celebrate the re-dedication of Holy Trinity Church as Hull Minster.

“It’s a very great honour.”