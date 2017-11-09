Arco sends cash to aid Caribbean relief work

Safety equipment company Arco is backing the relief effort following two devastating hurricanes which ripped through the Caribbean in September.

The Hull-based company is supporting disaster charity Team Rubicon UK with what is proving to be its biggest relief operation to date, providing the team with a range of safety products free of charge.

The charity has so far sent over 60 volunteers to islands across the region where residents are struggling to rebuild communities after the devastating storms in September.

In order to assist with the clear up process Arco has donated a wide range of safety equipment including hard hats, boots, high vis, gloves, workwear and cleaning products worth over £10,000.

These products will be distributed amongst the volunteers, made up of predominantly military veterans and emergency responders, to directly help those most affected by the hurricanes.

Much of the islands of the Caribbean suffered extensive damage when Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck in September.

The islands of Barbuda and Saint Martin suffered as much as 95 per cent damage to its buildings and infrastructure while territories in Dominica and Puerto Rico experienced extensive damage which relief experts anticipate will take months to repair.

Both hurricanes left hundreds of people killed with many more left without shelter or power.

Commenting on the donation, Neil Jowsey, chief executive of Arco, said: “The whole world was shocked by the devastation caused by the two hurricanes in the Caribbean region and even more so of the images that emerged in the days that followed.

“It’s never easy to see homes torn apart and families separated, which is why we wanted to help in any way we could. We hope our products offer the volunteers additional support and allow them to help rebuild the islands’ communities.”

To find out more about Team Rubicon, including how to volunteer and donate, please visit: www.teamrubiconuk.org/