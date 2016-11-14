Are you sitting on a fortune in Doncaster? Someone there has unclaimed winning lotto ticket

A WINNING LOTTERY ticket worth nearly £200,000 could be lost behind a sofa in Doncaster, organisers Camelot said today.

The owner of the ticket matched six numbers in the EuroMillions draw on October 28, but has yet to claim the prize.

The ticket holder has until next April to hand it in, before the winnings of £197,954.50, plus interest, go instead to lottery-funded projects. The ticket was bought in Doncaster but Camelot has not named the retailer, to protect the winner’s anonymity.

Andy Carter, the lottery’s senior winners’ advisor, said: “This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune.”

The winning numbers on October 28 were 10, 16, 19, 23 and 43, and the Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 8.

The owner of the winning ticket should call 0844 338 7551.

If unclaimed within the 180-day deadline, the prize would fall some way short of the biggest windfalls to have gone begging.

One of them – also in Doncaster – involved £9.4m in 2005, and a town crier was used to unsuccessfully flush out the winner. In December 2012, another winner lost out on a £63.8m jackpot.