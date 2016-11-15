Aria being served? Opera comes to Sheffield pubs

Opera is to be taken into four Sheffield pubs and a café this month to celebrate a city renowned for making both music and beer.

Members of the city’s Opera on Location will carry out the performances in a bid to “take opera into places where people would not normally see it”.

The 19th century short comic opera, Rita, is a 50 minute performance, sung in English, about a tyrannical landlady and her long-suffering husband.

The scheme is financed as part of a Year of Making initiative supported by the University of Sheffield and the Arts Council, with the help of a partnership with Abbeydale Brewery.

Gareth Lloyd, who co-founded Opera on Location three years ago, said: “We take opera into places where people would not normally see it. In this instance, we can also help showcase Sheffield pubs and beer.

“We are passionate about opera, and are keen to share this passion with our audience.”

The opera will be performed in Shakespeare’s in Gibraltar Street, Shalesmoor, the Sentinel Brewing Company in Shoreham Street, the Red Deer in Pitt Street, off West Street, the Rising Sun in Fulwood Road, Nether Green, and the Blue Moon Café in St James Row in the city centre, between November 21 and 28.

There will also be two surprise ‘pop up’ performances in the city’s Winter Garden.

Sue Morton, director of Abbeydale Brewery, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, said: “Opera in a pub sounds like a really good first and a very appropriate year for us to do it.”

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/d/united-kingdom--sheffield/opera-on-location/