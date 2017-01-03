Aristocrat, 76, denies dangerous driving after Yorkshire crash

A YORKSHIRE aristocrat has denied dangerous driving following a crash at a busy crossroads.

Lady Susan Zetland, of Aske Hall, near Richmond, appeared at Teesside Crown Court for the brief hearing.

She is charged with a single count of dangerous driving over an incident on July 4 2016 when her Subaru Outback 4x4 was involved in a collision on the A66 at the Melsonby crossroads.

The 76-year-old entered a plea of not guilty in a clear voice.

Rod Hunt, defending, said their case will be that her vehicle was clipped and flung into the opposite carriageway, rather than her driving across both lanes.

No date was set for the two-day trial and Judge Peter Armstrong granted her bail.

Lady Zetland, who wore a thick, pink winter coat, was accompanied to court by her husband, the 4th Marquess of Zetland.