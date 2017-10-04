Armed police called out as shotgun fired in Leeds after car rams house gates

Have your say

Armed police were called out in Leeds after a shotgun was fired and a car rammed at a property's gates.

Police are appealing for information following an incident where a shotgun was fired in Leeds on Tuesday night.

At 11.04pm police received reports of an incident in Hawthorne Drive, Gildersome, where a car had rammed gates at an address and a shotgun had been discharged.

The Audi car involved drove off towards Gelderd Road.

Armed officers went to the scene and confirmed there was evidence of a shotgun being fired.

Shortly afterwards police were made aware of an incident on the Cottingley Springs caravan site where an Audi car had been set on fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Both these incidents are believed to be linked and are being treated as targeted attacks between parties known to each other.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.

“We are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District who have increased their patrols of the areas to reassure the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 2172 of October 3 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.