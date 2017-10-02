Armed police called to reports of men fighting with foot-long swords in Leeds

Armed police were called out in Leeds tonight after police received reports of two men fighting on the street with foot-long swords.

Armed officers from West Yorkshire Police were called out to Ashton Grove in Harehills, Leeds at about 6.15pm after a member of the public called to report men fighting with foot-long swords in the street.

On arrival, police found that the men had fled, but were directed to an address in that street.

There, they found drugs at the address and a woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs. It is not yet clear what kind of drugs, or the age of the woman.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were told the two men had run off. Because of the nature of the weapons involved, armed officers were deployed to the scene.

"We were directed to an address. When we got there, we made enquiries and it was clear something had happened as there was damage to the front of a property.

"We went in and located one female on possession of drugs."

Did you see the incident, or do you have information? Call police on 101.