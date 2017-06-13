Armed police called to Yorkshire bridge after reports of a man with a knife

Armed officers were deployed in Hull city centre this morning after reports of a man with a knife.

Armed officers were spotted outside Hull Magistrates, near Myton Bridge.

Police negotiators were also seen talking to a person in the underpass underneath the bridge.

Humberside Police said: "We attended an incident at Myton Bridge in Hull this morning, Tuesday 13 June, after we became concerned for the safety of a boy who was on the bridge.

"The incident has now concluded and a 16-year-old has been taken into custody.

"We are trying to establish the circumstances of the incident and any offences committed."