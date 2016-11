A new Domino’s pizza store in Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, has been camouflaged to mark its opening in the town that’s home to the British Army’s largest garrison.

It took a team of set designers over five hours to wrap the store using 100 square metres of specialist netted camouflage and 80 army regulation sandbags.

A local serviceman visits the new Domino's pizza store in Catterick Garrison

Local army service personnel will receive a 30% discount on their orders at the store, which will be made “visible” again on Monday.