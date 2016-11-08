Army called into Wakefield school for controlled explosion of chemical

Police and Army officials were at a school in Wakefield today to carry out a controlled explosion on chemicals after they were deemed potentially hazardous by the Government.

Residents were warned to expect a loud noise from a controlled explosion at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield today.

It comes after it was ruled that the chemical known as 2,4-DNPH, which is often used in chemistry lessons, is potentially hazardous if not stored correctly. A controlled explosion was carried out at the school as it would have been too dangerous to move it.

Police and army teams also carried out blasts at St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School in Featherstone and Hemsworth Academy last week. In recent days, similar operations have been carried out around the country.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that its officers "attended a school in Wakefield today to assist in the disposal of a school chemical contained on site, and as part of a planned operation a controlled explosion was carried out".

A spokeswoman said: "The substance is a chemical kept on site in some schools for use in science lessons. It has been withdrawn from premises in certain cases as a precaution following new national advice over its storage.

"Police assisted the local education authority in safely resolving the matter with the minimum of disruption."

Wakefield council said in a message this morning: "As you may have seen on the news, similar controlled explosions have taken place at a number of schools across the country.

"This is following advice issued by the Government advisory science service, CLEAPSS, after it was identified that a chemical, known as 2,4-DNPH, (which is often used in chemistry lessons) is potentially hazardous if not stored correctly.

"The Police and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team have been called to the school purely as a precautionary measure - to see if a controlled explosion is necessary.

"If a small controlled explosion is required the EOD Team will carry it out today. The Team will take measures to minimise the noise, however residents should be aware that they may still hear a noise. This is nothing to be alarmed about and there is no risk to residents or buildings."