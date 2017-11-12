Search

Arrest after armed police called to ‘firearms incident’ in Bridlington

Prince Street. Photo: Google.
A man has been arrested following a firearms incident in the centre of Bridlington.

Police were called to reports of a man in possession of a firearm on Prince Street just after 4am today.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene.

“The man gave himself up and was quickly arrested and taken into custody.

“No-one was hurt during the incident which was swiftly resolved.”