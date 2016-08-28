Arrested man released after fatal collision in Selby

A driver has been released on bail as police continue to investigate a fatal collision near Selby.

Police were called to the incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A19 just south of Brayton at 8.30am yesterday.

Sadly, the pedestrian – a man in his 40s from the Selby area – died at the scene.

The driver, who is in his 20s and also from Selby, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken into custody for questioning and has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police is not yet in a position to confirm the victim’s identity.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, select option 2 and ask for Sean Grey, quoting incident number 12160155899.