Arrests after violence at rugby league and football matches

FIVE men have been arrested in connection with disorder following rugby and football matches.

At full time yesterday there was a pitch invasion after the the clash between Hull KR and Salford at Craven Park in Hull.

There were violent clashes between fans, which officers and stewards quickly brought to an end, resulting in one arrest being made.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of assault following a further altercation close to the Wolseley Medical Centre, Londesborough Street.

Both remain in custody.

Match commander, Superintendent Tracey Bradley, said: “Officers quickly dealt with the disorder following the match, bringing the incident to an end within minutes.

“Violence and disorder will not be tolerated and arrests have already been made in connection with the incident.

“However, we would also appeal for anyone with information about the identities of those involved to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 208 of October 1.

Meanwhile, three people have been arrested after rival fans clashed outside West Ham’s new London Stadium.

Violence flared after the Hammers’ 1-1 Premier League draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and a third on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were also deployed inside the stadium during the match to deal with a separate disturbance, the Met said.

However, it was “quickly dealt with”, the force said, and no arrests were made.