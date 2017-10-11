Arrests are made after ammunition found at fracking site in North Yorkshire

Have your say

SIX people have been arrested for offences including possession of ammunition, assaulting a police officer and obstructing the highway at Kirby Misperton.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at about 2.25pm, on Habton Road, Kirby Misperton. A suspected bullet was seized. He has been arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition for a firearm.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at about 12.25pm on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at about 11.30am on suspicion of obstructing the highway and obstructing a police officer.

Two 40-year-old women who locked themselves together and lay in the middle of Habton Road were cut free at about 9.15am, and arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

And at 8.30am today, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, and obstructing a police officer, on Habton Road.

The six people remain in custody at this time.

Separately today, police facilitated two 20-minute peaceful protests at the entrance to the site today.

Protestors requested a 20-minute ‘hold’ at the gate at 1.10pm, which was facilitated by officers. A number of lorries left the site just after 1.30pm.

And at 3.15pm, protestors carried out a ‘slow walk’ protest in front of two lorries. Those vehicles also left without incident at 3.35pm. Habton Road was kept open to passing traffic throughout.

Police say they have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved in protests at Kirby Misperton. Third Energy was granted permission to frack at the site in 2016.