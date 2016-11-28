Arrests in North Yorkshire after reports of poaching

Three men have been arrested following reports of poaching in Selby.

Police were called with a report of suspicious activity on land at Cliffe, near Selby, yesterday morning (Sunday).

Officers attended the scene and arrested three men on suspicion of poaching and causing criminal damage to crops.

Three dogs were also taken to kennels by officers, and a Subaru Forester was seized at the scene.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing police, for allegedly providing incorrect details in custody.

The men, aged 26, 30 and 30, have since been released on bail,