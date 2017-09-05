Arrests made in crackdown on drugs in Rotherham

Two arrests have been made in Rotherham this morning in a crackdown on drug offences.

Officers have carried out a number of raids in the town as part of Operation Duxford, a day of action aimed at tackling crime and community issues.

The two suspectS arrested so far are being held on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Throughout the morning, specialist Rotherham officers have been busy executing a number of warrants to tackle drug related crime, remove threats to the community, improve safety and bring offenders to justice.

"This activity has so far seen two arrests for possession with intent to supply and a quantity of cash and drugs, including amphetamine and cannabis, have been recovered.

"All of this work is being completed under Operation Duxford - the day of action to target criminal activity, address issues of concern and keep members of the public safe. This is the third time Operation Duxford has run in Rotherham and high visibility officers will be working across the day to take action and engage with local residents."