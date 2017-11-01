Arrests over alleged fraudulent charity collection for boy with cancer

POLICE are urging Dewsbury residents to be vigilant following reports of fraudulent charity collectors operating in the area.

POLICE are urging Dewsbury residents to be vigilant following reports of fraudulent charity collectors operating in the area.

Officers were called at around 9am today (Weds November 1) to reports of two female suspects who have approached a house on Thornhill Street, in Savile Town asking for donations.

They were described as two Asian women who were asking for money for boy who is suffering from cancer in Pakistan.

There has also been other reports of similar incidents in the Dewsbury area over the past couple of weeks.

Two women have been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Carrie-Ann O’Keefe, said: "Incidents of this nature are particularly distressing because they take advantage of the goodwill of local people and makes it more difficult for genuine charities to raise vital funds.

"Members of the public are always encouraged to remain vigilant when dealing with callers at their doors. If you are being asked to donate to money, ensure the collector is carrying legitimate identification.

"Always keep people outside your home unless you are entirely happy about their identity. If you have any concerns, you should send them away and ring a relative or neighbour.

"If you are concerned about any incidents or individuals, ring the police immediately."

Anyone with any information about this incident or believe they have donated any money to these individuals are asked to contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170508281.