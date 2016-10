A fire which occured in a pigeon loft last night is being treated as arson.

A crew from Selby fire station were called to the shed in the back garden of a house at Fostergate at around 10.15pm on Sunday, where a quarter of the shed had suffered fire damage.

Twelve pigeons were released and uninjured.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cause is being treated as deliberate and the incident has been passed over to the police.