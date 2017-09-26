Arsonists set fire to woodland near railway tracks in York

Have your say

Arsonists set fire to woodland close to railway tracks in York.

The fire, at the woodland area off Grosvenor Terrace, was started "deliberately" at around 8.25pm yesterday (Monday), according to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews extinguished the flames in the grass, behind school playing fields, using a beater and wildfire pack.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The cause is believed to be deliberate."