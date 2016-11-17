Artemis Coffee wins first ever Leeds Beckett Business Boost prize

An innovative coffee company is now one step closer to being able to take its product across the nation after winning a start-up competition hosted by Leeds Becket University.

Artemis Brew, the brainchild of entrepreneur Ben Barker, won top prize at the unversity’s Business Boost competition after successfully pitching his business to a panel of business experts from acorss the region.

Based in Womersley, Artemis produces healthy cold brew coffee.

Mr Barker won a prize of £2,000 plus £1,000 in accountancy and tax support from WGN, digital and IT review from Microsoft, an invitation to join the Institute of Directors 99 Club and six months free registered business address with the Enterprise and Innovation Hub.

Second prize was won by digital sewing business Jenni Smith Studios, while digital lettings firm Your Nest and online booking service Bookaroo took the third and fourth-place slots.

The event was hosted at solicitors DWF in Bridgewater Place, Leeds with a shortlist of eight judged by Leeds Beckett’s Fran Parkinson, WGN’s Colin Glass, Hammerson’s James Rogers, Natalie Sykes from the IoD, Sharon Jandu from IA Cubed and The Yorkshire Post’s Mark Casci.

Mr Glass said: “All the shortlisted businesses pitched well and deserve great credit. It was hard picking the winners but in the end it was unanimous.”

Ms Parkinson said: “We have been delighted to partner with Hammerson for this competition and are grateful to WGN, Microsoft, the Institute of Directors and The Yorkshire Post for their support of this competition. We were overwhelmed by the number of businesses who entered.”