Artists come together for fifth annual Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage

SINCE THE 19th century, Staithes has drawn artists to its cobbled streets and views of the Yorkshire coast.

The historic fishing village to the north of Whitby has been intrinsically linked with the visual arts since the Staithes group of painters was formed in the late 1800s after being inspired by French Impressionists such as Monet, Cézanne and Renoir.

And the long history with the art world came to the fore once again over the weekend when the fifth annual Festival of Arts and Heritage took place in Staithes.

More than 100 artists exhibited their paintings, prints, sculpture, jewellery, glass and crafts in pop-up galleries throughout the village.

Al Milnes, one of the festival founders and the co-owner of the Staithes Gallery, said the artwork had been thoroughly enjoyed.

“There’s so much going on,” she said. “There’s been a lovely atmosphere. “The weather has been so lovely and everybody has had a great time.”

Among the events was a heritage exhibition about the railway history of Staithes, which had the tallest viaduct in the North of England before it was dismantled in the 1960s.