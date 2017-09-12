As Storm Aileen prepares to batter Britain tonight, is your name on the 2017-18 A-Z list?

Brian, Karen and Paul are among the storm names announced by the Met Office and Met Eireann for the 2017-18 season.

The first named storm of the season will be 'Aileen' and follows on from Angus in 2016 and Abigail in 2015 and will hit parts of Britain tonight.

It is the third year that storms have been named in order to raise public awareness of severe weather.

A storm is given a name when it has the potential to cause 'medium' or 'high' impacts across the UK or Ireland. As well as wind, impacts from rain and snow are also considered in deciding if a storm should be named.

The 2016-17 season saw five named storms, starting with Angus in late November and ending with Ewan at the end of February.

The full list of the names is:

Aileen

Brian

Caroline

Dylan

Eleanor

Fionn

Georgina

Hector

Iona

James

Karen

Larry

Maeve

Niall

Octavia

Paul

Rebecca

Simon

Tali

Victor

Winifred.

Storms are not named using the letters Q, U, X, Y or Z in line with the naming conventions for hurricanes in the US.