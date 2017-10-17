Asos invests in Barnsley as sales soar

High fashion o​nline retailer Asos is to invest a further £14.5m in its Barnsley warehouse over the next 12 months following a sharp rise in annual profits.

Asos, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and ​former ​US First Lady Michelle Obama, has its main warehouse in Barnsley and is the town's biggest employer.​ ​

The firm has invested £13m in the Barnsley site over the past 12 months to create a second dispatch sorter, additional in-bound conveyors and a fifth packing module.

The new investment in the Barnsley warehouse, which employs around 4,000 people​, will be spent on restaurant upgrades, locker rooms, relaxation spaces and the creation of a well-being centre. Asos will also spend money on onsite automation, increased office space and a new car park.

The warehouse has created an extra 300 jobs over the last 12 months and there are plans to create 500 fixed term contracts over the coming 12 months.

The ​site has increased the minimum wage to the UK Living Wage Foundation rate of £8.45 for all workers after three months​'​​ ​service​, a 9​ per cent​ increase over the past 12 months​.​ It has also taken on 60 warehousing apprentices ​through its relationship with Barnsley College​.​

The news came as Asos upgraded its sales forecasts ​following a strong international performance.

The firm ​reported a 33​ per cent​ ​increase in revenue to £1.9​bn in the year to August 31​. Pre-tax profits ​soared​ 145​ per cent​ to £80​m.

In a bid to ensure that workers' rights are recognised, Asos said The Community Union has been formally recognised to represent workers at its Barnsley site. Community is a UK trade union representing workers in the clothing and textiles industry.

Asos said that for the second year in a row, Barnsley has been awarded a Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) gold award for health and safety and the warehouse has been awarded ‘Excellence’ status by the Workplace Wellbeing Charter National Award for England.

On a constant currency basis, Asos said sales rose 27 per cent and, stripping out exceptional items, pre-tax profits rose 26 per cent in the year to the end of August.

Overseas revenue rose 36 per cent to £1.17bn, while Asos described a 16 per cent rise in UK turnover to £698m as "solid".

Chief executive Nick Beighton said: "It's been a great year for Asos, with continued growth in sales and profits.

"Our international performance was excellent as we reinvested foreign exchange tailwinds and benefited from our continually improving customer proposition.

"In a competitive UK market, we achieved strong full price performance whilst further increasing market share."

As a net exporter, the collapse in the value of sterling since the Brexit vote has helped the group's international sales rocket and allowed it to plough more into price cuts.

Asos added that the new financial period has started well and, as a result, it has increased its full-year sales guidance to 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

To cater for demand, the online company has been expanding its presence and capacity. In addition to its investment in Yorkshire, the group has opened a new factory in the US.

Mr Beighton added: "The investments we are making will see us add 1,000 new heads and will lay the foundations for a circa 60 per cent increase in unit capacity and circa £4bn of net sales."

Analyst George Salmon at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Recent years have seen Asos consistently outpace the wider online market, which itself has left the high street in its wake. Today, 135 million web hits a month means the group is fast becoming a global juggernaut. The challenge now is to keep pace with this soaring demand.

"Recent investments have seen warehouses from Berlin to Barnsley upgraded, while a new 1m sq.ft. site in Georgia gives the group the confidence it can increase sales well beyond the £1.9bn it generated this year from customers in the UK, Europe and US.

"Given the vast overall potential of these markets, Asos still has a few gears to move into before it reaches anything like top speed. Perhaps no surprise then that capital expenditure is set to rise again next year. This ambition will be welcomed by investors, but with the shares trading on a lofty 59 times expected earnings, the pressure is on the group to deliver on its plans.”