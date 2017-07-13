Asos reports strong overseas demand

​Online fashion retailer Asos​ reported strong trading in ​both ​its home market and overseas​, boosted by​ investment in lower prices.

Asos​, which is Barnsley's biggest employer​, said total sales in the four months to June 30 ros​​e 32​ per cent​ to £676​m, driven by strong growth in the US and Europe, where revenue rose 38​ per cent​ and 41 per cent​ respectively.​ The group, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and ​former ​US First Lady Michelle Obama, has its main warehouse in Barnsley.

The firm expects full-year sales to be 25 to 30 per cent higher after international figures leapt 52 per cent in the four months to the end of December.

In the UK, revenue rose 16​ per cent​ to £234.6​m.

The company has previously said​ that​ as a net exporter, the collapse in the value of the pound has helped its international sales rocket and allowed it to plough more into price cuts.

​Chief executive Nick Beighton said: "Strong half one sales momentum has continued through the third period supported by our ongoing investment in our customer proposition and in price.

"This good performance has been underpinned by advances across all areas of our business including retail, technology, warehousing, delivery solutions and customer care."

Asos said it remains on track to ​report full year pre-tax profit of £79.4​m.

The group's buoyant results come while most other British retailers are facing a torrid time.

John Lewis has warned over a "turbulent and challenging" high street amid cost pressures from the rising inflation and higher costs and a dramatic shift in consumer spending.

Lord Wolfson, the chief executive of Next, has also warned of another tough year ahead as the high street giant grapples with a slowdown in consumer demand.