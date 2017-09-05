ASOS to sell beauty products - from Barnsley

Online fashion chain ASOS has launched a new make up and beauty service that will ship 100 well known beauty brands from its warehouse in Barnsley to customers around the world.

ASOS Face + Body will stock 6,000 products from well known brands such as Benefit, Bourjois, Maybelline and St Tropez.

​A spokesman for ASOS said: "​At ASOS, we want to empower 20-somethings to confidently be themselves, however they choose to do so. We believe your face​ ​and body are a canvas, an adventure in individual self-expression, and an opportunity to experiment and play.​

​"ASOS’ vast Face + Body offering gives you the opportunity to express​ ​every side of yourself in fresh ways. Face + Body is the new name of the category at ASOS and we invite everyone to experiment with​ ​our product range. The ASOS on-site experience allows you to navigate the range, discover the newest products, and recreate and​ ​shop looks.​"

Launching on Wednesday​, the new Face + Body campaign ​will kick off with a ​"​hero video​"​ featuring a group of​ ​20-somethings ​recreating a wide range of looks from carnival-inspired to barely there make-up​ and ​high-maintenance hairstyles to buzz cuts​.

Later this month, ASOS will also launch ​its​ first make-up colour collection,​ ​ASOS Make-Up.

The firm recently​ reported strong trading in ​both ​its home market and overseas​, boosted by​ investment in lower prices.

ASOS, which is Barnsley’s biggest employer​, said total sales in the four months to June 30 ros​​e 32​ per cent​ to £676​m, driven by strong growth in the US and Europe, where revenue rose 38​ per cent​ and 41 per cent​ respectively.​

The group, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and ​former ​US First Lady Michelle Obama, has its main warehouse in Barnsley.

ASOS is investing £23m in its Barnsley warehouse this year.

The investment includes further upgrades to the facility’s canteen, locker room and relaxation spaces, as well as the creation of a well-being centre for staff, new office space and a brand new product sorting machine.

The warehouse, which employs around 4,000 people, was recently awarded ISO 9001/14001/18001 accreditation for exceptional management, environmental management and health & safety.

It was also awarded an ROSPA Gold Award for workplace health and safety.

The company said it expects full-year sales to be 25 to 30 per cent higher after international figures leapt 52 per cent in the four months to the end of December.