ASOS to sell beauty products - from Barnsley

Online fashion chain ASOS has launched a new make up and beauty service that will ship 100 well known beauty brands from its warehouse in Barnsley to customers around the world.
ASOS Face + Body will stock 6,000 products from well known brands such as Benefit, Bourjois, Maybelline and St Tropez.
A spokesman for ASOS said: "At ASOS, we want to empower 20-somethings to confidently be themselves, however they choose to do so. We believe your face and body are a canvas, an adventure in individual self-expression, and an opportunity to experiment and play.
"ASOS’ vast Face + Body offering gives you the opportunity to express every side of yourself in fresh ways. Face + Body is the new name of the category at ASOS and we invite everyone to experiment with our product range. The ASOS on-site experience allows you to navigate the range, discover the newest products, and recreate and shop looks."
Launching on Wednesday, the new Face + Body campaign will kick off with a "hero video" featuring a group of 20-somethings recreating a wide range of looks from carnival-inspired to barely there make-up and high-maintenance hairstyles to buzz cuts.
Later this month, ASOS will also launch its first make-up colour collection, ASOS Make-Up.
The firm recently reported strong trading in both its home market and overseas, boosted by investment in lower prices.
ASOS, which is Barnsley’s biggest employer, said total sales in the four months to June 30 rose 32 per cent to £676m, driven by strong growth in the US and Europe, where revenue rose 38 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.
The group, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, has its main warehouse in Barnsley.
ASOS is investing £23m in its Barnsley warehouse this year.
The investment includes further upgrades to the facility’s canteen, locker room and relaxation spaces, as well as the creation of a well-being centre for staff, new office space and a brand new product sorting machine.
The warehouse, which employs around 4,000 people, was recently awarded ISO 9001/14001/18001 accreditation for exceptional management, environmental management and health & safety.
It was also awarded an ROSPA Gold Award for workplace health and safety.
The company said it expects full-year sales to be 25 to 30 per cent higher after international figures leapt 52 per cent in the four months to the end of December.
